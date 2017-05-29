PAAS member ‘hurls’ shoe at MoS Mandaviya in Bhavnagar, arrested

Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS for Transport, was not hit as the shoe fell before the dais. PTI Photo Vijay Kumar Joshi Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS for Transport, was not hit as the shoe fell before the dais. PTI Photo Vijay Kumar Joshi

A PATIDAR ANAMAT Andolan Samiti (PAAS) functionary allegedly hurled a shoe at Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a public function in Vallabhipur town of Bhavnagar district on Sunday. The minister escaped and the man was arrested by police.

The incident took place at the function where Mandaviya, the Union Minister of State for Transport, was handing over an ambulance to the Vallabhipur municipality at around 4:30 pm. Bhavesh Sonani, a member of PAAS who was sitting among the audience, removed a shoe he was wearing and allegedly hurled it at Mandaviya when he was seated on the dais. The shoe fell before the stage and nobody on the stage was injured.

Soon, policemen deployed for the event detained 23-year-old Sonani and later formally arrested him. He was booked for assaulting a public servant and for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties. “Sonani is a resident of Tarsamiya village near Bhavnagar and a member of PAAS. He has been arrested and further investigation is on,” Vallabhipur sub-inspector Taslim Rizvi said.

Mandaviya, who is a native of Bhavnagar, could not be reached for a comment. Bhavnagar district BJP unit chief Mahendrasinh Sarvaiya said: “He (Sonani) is a resident of Sidsar village near Bhavnagar and a member of PAAS. He hurled a shoe at Mandaviya, but it could not reach the stage.” PAAS spokesman Varun Patel too confirmed Sonani was a member of PAAS in Bhavnagar. The attack comes a week after Patidar quota stir leader and PAAS chief Hardik Patel lead a Nayaya Yatra or march for justice from Botad to Bhavnagar last Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now