OYO manager held by Gurgaon Police for sexual assault

A 28-year-old man, who worked as a demand manager with OYO rooms, has been arrested by Gurgaon Police for sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman, who was residing at a hotel in the city. The accused has been identified as Raghav, a resident of Ghamroj village.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night. The woman had been staying at Emaar Residency for a few weeks after booking a room via OYO, as she was recuperating from an illness, and had been recommended rest before she returned home in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 6 pm Sunday, while her husband, who works with a private company, was out, Raghav knocked on the woman’s door requesting her to change rooms. When she insisted on waiting until her husband returned, Raghav left. However, he returned at 11 pm. “It was when he returned for the third time around 12 that he forced himself upon her. She has claimed that she fell unconscious and, when she woke up, realised that he had sexually assaulted her,” said Inspector Bijender Singh, SHO, Sector 40 police station, where a case was registered, Tuesday.

“The accused was arrested Wednesday. He has confessed to the crime and been remanded to judicial custody,” he said. Responding to the incident, OYO said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by this incident and will continue to extend full support to the police authorities in their investigation… Further, we will do everything possible to ensure the affected gets justice…”

