Owner’s wife held for Rs 3.5 crore loot

Bharuch police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the case of Rs 3.5 crore robbery from a house in Ankleshwar on April 28. Police said that they have arrested six people, including the wife of house owner, who is a real estate developer. Among those arrested include notorious don Narayan Salian of Mangalore, said police.

According to the police, house owner Mansukh Radadiya’s wife, Sheetal, was fed up with her husband and had developed an extra-marital affair with her tenant Lingappa Shetty. Police said that Sheetal decided to teach her husband a lesson by making him financially weak. “So, she disclosed about Rs. 3.50 crore cash kept in her bedroom to Lingappa, who contacted his friends and also spoke don Narayan Salian, who introduced him to Rakesh Desouza of Karnataka,” said a police source.

“We doubted Sheetal’s statements as it used to different every time. Finally, when we questioned her, she broke down and confessed that she had given the tip to Lingappa,” Bharuch SP Sandeep Singh said.

