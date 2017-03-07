Over 3,055 metre-long saree dipped in Narmada river ahead of Modi visit

The Surat district officials are preparing for another Guinness World record during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bharuch on Tuesday. The district administrative officials got made a 3,055-metre-long saree and dipped it in the Narmada river Monday evening in the presence of World Guinness Record officials, sources said. Later, the saree will be cut into pieces and distributed among destitute women. Modi will land in Surat on Tuesday afternoon on a two-day visit to Gujarat. Later, he will leave for Bharuch to participate in series of events, including the dedication of the 1,344-metre-long and 20.8-metre wide cable bridge built at the cost of Rs 389 crore.

District education department officials Monday called the principals of all primary, secondary, higher secondary schools and instructed them to reschedule the afternoon school to morning hours.

Bharuch District Education officer Naishad Makwana said, “There are over 270 primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bharuch and Ankleshwar talukas. We have intimated the school authorities to change the afternoon timing to morning at 7.00 am to 12.30 pm so that school autos and students do not face any problem as many roads will be blocked by police for Modi’s visit to the town.

“On Monday evening, district administrative officials organised the ceremony which saw over 3,055-metre-long saree being dipped in Narmada River, extending to both banks. BJP Bharuch leaders like Bharatsinh Parmar Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasawa and MLA Dushyant Patel were present. The saree was taken to Gayatri temple for the puja ceremony before it was dipped in the Narmada river. BJP MLA Dushyant Patel said, “The Guinness Book of World Record officials turned up on our invitation. They have measured the saree (chunri) and found it 3,055-metre long. They told us that it was the world record of such a longest saree. By dipping the saree in the Narmada river, it has become pure.”

Incidentally, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the modern bus terminal, which is coming up at the cost of Rs 92.67 crore under Public Private Partnership model in Bharuch to be built at the site of the existing bus terminal.