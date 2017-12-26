Over 250 liquor cartons seized, 1 arrested in Uttar Pradesh

One person was on Tuesday arrested with 249 cartons of smuggled liquor worth nearly Rs 20 lakh on Khatoli-Budhana road here, police said.

A police team intercepted a truck loaded with potatoes and after investigation found 249 cartons of liquor in it, the circle officer, Hariram Yadav, said.

One person has been arrested, he said, adding they have registered a case against other three accused.

The accused were smuggling the liquor from Haryana to Bihar.

