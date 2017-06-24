Orders issued to shoot tiger spreading terror

(Representational image. Express archives) (Representational image. Express archives)

THE Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), A K Mishra, has ordered the shooting of a problem tiger in the Brahmapuri Division of Chandrapur district. The tiger, said to be a sub-adult one, has caused terror in the south Brahmapuri forest by killing two persons and injuring two apart from attacking many cattle. “It’s about 18-month-old, we don’t know the gender yet.

“It has been causing trouble in a few villages since the end of April. I had given orders to tranquilise it last month but the effort hasn’t succeeded. Since the cub has been almost daily causing some incident around the problem area and with public patience running out, I have issued orders to shoot the animal. But our people will continue to try and capture it alive if possible,” Mishra told The Indian Express.

The tiger had killed Shrisagari Thakre, 52, on May 19 when she had gone out to collect tendu leaves close to her Halda village. Just the previous day, the tiger had injured Mangala Awari from the same village when she was collecting tendu leaves. On May 24, it again injured another person, Devidas Bhoyar, creating an atmosphere of panic and anger in the area. On June 8 and 9, the tiger again tried to attack three persons, who managed to escape. The incidents led to public outrage with people attacking forest staff as well as damaging police vehicles last week. Prohibitory orders had to be issued and tear gas shells had to be fired too. The police had later beaten up Halda villagers and arrested 49 people.

On June 21, the tiger again killed a man, Madhukar Tekam, 53, from Padmapur village.

On Friday, Brahmapuri Congress MLA Vijay Vadettiwar staged a protest along with his supporters in front of Chief Conservator of Forest office at Chandrapur demanding shooting of the tiger. Late on Friday evening, PCCF (Wildlife) Mishra issued shoot orders.

Incidentally, the problem tiger is one of the three cubs of tigress T27, and has just separated from its mother. It has been found loitering around villages and unsuccessfully attacking cattle showing that it wasn’t probably able to hunt on its own and had in the process attacked humans too.

