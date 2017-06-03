One TMC worker killed in group clash

One Trinamool Congress worker was killed and three others were injured when two groups of people clashed with each other at Jeliakhali in North 24 Parganas district Saturday. Both the groups used pistols, bombs and lathis in the clash leaving one killed and three injured in the village under Sandeshkhali police station area, police said. The deceased was identified as Moina Mollah. The injured were admitted to hospital. Trinamool Congress MP Idris Ali alleged that BJP had incited the violence.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App