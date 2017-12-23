One killed in road accident in Haryana

A 27-year-old person was on Saturday killed while three others sustained serious injuries when their car rammed into road divider on NH-1 near Ambala cantt, police said.

The accident took place near Shahpur village when car driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into road divider, police said.

Jatin was killed, while three other occupants of the car were referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, they said.

