One dead in Meerut sugar mill fire

A man died and eight others suffered severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a sugar mill in Meerut Saturday.

The cause of the fire at Kinauni Sugar Mills had not been ascertained at the time of going to press. The blaze spread from one unit to the other in the mill. Fire tenders from the district and neighbouring districts could not extinguish the fire in six hours, forcing authorities to call on the Army for help.

“More than a dozen fire tenders, including that of the Army, were roped in to extinguish towering flames. We have evacuated homes close to the sugar mill to ensure their safety,” said Anil Dhingra, DM (Meerut).

Chief Fire Officer Ajay Kumar said that chemicals in the sugar mill must have caught fire for the situation to become this severe. The mill unit head K P Singh said that as many as 80 workers were trapped when the fire broke out but they were swiftly moved.

