One arrested for hurting religious sentiments in Uttar Pradesh

One person was arrested in Shamili district for an “objectionable” social media post, following a protest by locals, the police said on Saturday. The accused, Vikas Kumar and Ravi Kumar allegedly posted some content against the Muslim religion in a WhatsApp group, Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the circle officer at Kandhla police station, said. Ravi, a member of the group, was arrested yesterday, he said, adding a case was registered against the admin of the group, Vikas, who was absconding. Meanwhile, irate locals demonstrated against the incident here, he said.

