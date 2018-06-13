One arrested for attack on PAAS leader in Surat

The accused has been arrested by the Surat police. The accused has been arrested by the Surat police.

Surat police on Thursday arrested one of the four accused in the alleged attack on Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Surat co-convenor Alpesh Katheriya.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pratik alias Datta Jayentilal Borani, a resident of Mota Varachha in Surat. Three other accused, including Abhi Jira, are still absconding.

According to Katheriya’s complaint filed in Kapodara station, he had been receiving threat calls from Jira for the last one month regarding a camera that Jira had rented from a friend of Katheriya’s brother, Milind. The complaint states that Jira did not pay the rent charges of Rs 500. Jira also allegedly called Katheriya and threatened him.

On Monday night, Jira called Katheriya to discuss the issue. However, upon meeting him, Jira, accompanied by Pratik and three others attacked him and fled the spot. As the news of the attack spread, PAAS supporters took to the streets to protest. They also allegedly ransacked two buses. The police were able to disperse the mob without any untoward incident. Two separate complaints have been filed following the incident. While one complaint was filed by Katheriya, a second complaint has been filed for the damage to the buses.

Kapodara police inspector R L Dave said, “We have arrested one of the accused in the case, while others are still absconding. We will get information from him to arrest the remaining accused. We suspect that there could be something more into incident.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Katheriya said, “We have come to know that police have arrested one of the accused in the case. We will give enough time to the police to arrest the accused and probe the case. If we do not get a satisfactory response from the police, we will come out on roads again.”

