Odisha: Police inspector suspended for thrashing elderly woman

The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of a police station in Puri district was placed under suspension for allegedly thrashing an elderly woman, officials said. “Pending drawal of disciplinary proceeding, Mrutunjay Swain, IIC Nimapara police station is placed under suspension with immediate effect for his gross misconduct in assaulting a 75-year-old woman Basanti Palata and her daughter-in-law in the premises of the police station which is unbecoming of a police officer,” the Director General of Police R P Sharma ordered yesterday.

Swain has denied the allegations levelled against him. The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) yesterday had asked the IGP (Central Range) to furnish a report within two weeks on alleged thrashing of the elderly woman.

The OHRC’s acting chairperson Justice B K Mishra gave this direction while taking cognizance of the allegations made by one Prasanna Dash, advocate and president, Sachetan Nagarik Manch of Tiadi Sahi, Puri.

