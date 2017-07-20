Odisha: 18 students inhale toxic fumes during science experiment, fall ill

The students become ill as they inhaled some toxic gas, which emitted from the experiment, the police said. (Representational image) The students become ill as they inhaled some toxic gas, which emitted from the experiment, the police said. (Representational image)

At least 18 students of a private school here were taken ill for inhaling toxic substances during a science experiment, the police said. The incident took place when some VIII standard students of Saraswati Sishu Mandir at Balia near here were experimenting with chemicals for a demonstration in the chemistry class.

The students become ill as they inhaled some toxic gas, which emitted from the experiment, the police said. The students complained of nausea, vomiting and some even fainted in the classroom. They were rushed to Balasore district hospital for treatment.

Chief district medical officer, Balasore, Bibekananda Das said “15 students were admitted at the hospital. All of them were discharged after treatment. Only one student is kept on observations.”

