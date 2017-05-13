NRI’s body found with hand and feet chopped off

A HIGHLY decomposed body of a missing 55-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) was found in a nullah at Mauli Baidwan village on Friday morning. The victim’s feet and one hand were chopped off. Police rounded up two persons, including a woman, in connection with the case. According to the police, the man was identified as Surjeet Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Jehangir village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. He temporarily stayed in Sector 71, Mohali. The body was in a highly decomposed state and a passerby noticed it. He informed the police, following which the police officials reached the spot.

Police sources said that Surjeet Singh was a Canadian citizen and his family lived in Canada while he stayed in Mohali and used to visit his native village sometimes. Surjeet was in touch with a local woman who was rounded up late in the evening. The police also rounded up a man said to be the woman’s friend.

“We suspect that he was murdered for money by the woman and one of her accomplices. Our investigation is at an advanced stage and we will soon crack the case,” a senior police officer told Chandigarh Newsline. Sources said that the woman had called Surjeet on the day he went missing.

The police registered a murder case against unknown persons on the complaint of Surjeet’s brother-in-law who said that the victim had been missing for the last five days. They did not lodge any complaint as Surjeet used to go to his village for staying there or to meet his friends. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they had got vital leads and would soon crack the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now