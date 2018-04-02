NRI couple with roots in Jalandhar found dead in Milan

A couple hailing from village Helran in Jalandhar allegedly committed suicide in Milan, Italy, on Saturday. Their bodies were found hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence. The couple was identified as Gurpreet Singh (35) and his wife, Mandeep Kaur (30). Gurpreet reportedly was living in Milan for over thirteen years and the couple got married in Milan. The couple is survived by their eight-year-old daughter. Gurpreet was working at a dairy farm in Milan.

Mandeep Singh, a relative, said, “We are stunned. The couple was very attached to each other and were living happily. We have no idea about the reason behind this extreme step. We are yet to come out of the shock.” Gurpreet had last visited Punjab around two months back, according Mandeep. “That time he was very happy. There seemed no sign of any stress in their life. We have no idea about why they took this step…Most of our family members are settled in Italy and the UK,” he added.

According to him, no suicide note has been found yet. “However, we have come to know that the couple had gone for some medical check up on Saturday following which they took this step. We are trying to find out the details,” he said.

