Now, Kerala’s Mathrubhumi News offers menstrual leave

Following on the footsteps of Culture Machine, Kerala’s Mathrubhumi News has also rolled out menstrual leave for women employees. Mathrubhuni News is the television arm of Kerala’s Mathrubhumi Group of media companies headquartered in Kozhikode.

“There is no use talking about women empowerment. We should understand women and be with them,” said M V Shreyams Kumar, MLA and Joint Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co Ltd. There are over 70 women employees in Mathrubhumi News.

“This decision has been inspired by the recent move by a Mumbai-based company which declared menstrual leave for its women employees. It is not only the reporters, all the women employees of the organisation (Mathrubhumi News TV Channel) will be granted leave on the first day of their menstrual periods,” Kumar said over telephone.

He said employees have been informed and the decision will be implemented on an experimental basis in the TV channel. “We may adopt this in other divisions of the group later,” he added.

Founded in 1923, Mathrubhumi newsdaily has 16 editions, including two overseas ones. It also has a bouquet of periodicals. The Kozhikode headquartered group is also into book publishing and FM radio stations. Apart from Mathrubhumi News, it also has music channel called Kappa TV.

