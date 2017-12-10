Noida murder: 16-year-old suspect was beaten by mother over studies, Cops claim

The bodies of the two victims were found at their fourteenth-floor home around 11.30 pm on Tuesday — after a relative was asked to check on the family. Representational photo The bodies of the two victims were found at their fourteenth-floor home around 11.30 pm on Tuesday — after a relative was asked to check on the family. Representational photo

The 16-year-old boy who has emerged as the prime suspect in the murder of his 42-year-old mother and 11-year-old sister at their Greater Noida West residence was upset after the mother reprimanded him for not studying, police said on Saturday, adding that he allegedly used a cricket bat, scissors and a pizza cutter to commit the two murders.

“The boy’s mother asked him not to sit on the sofa, and to move to the dining table to study. He claimed she also beat him for not studying that day. He said he felt angry and suffocated. Around 11 pm, when the two victims were sleeping, he allegedly attacked them with a cricket bat, a pizza cutter and scissors,” Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP, Love Kumar, said.

The boy was traced to Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Friday, following which police brought him to Noida. After allegedly attacking the two victims on their face and neck, the boy left his home with Rs 1.5-2 lakh in cash as well as his mother’s mobile phone, police said. CCTV footage from the building shows him leaving home around 11.15 pm, police said.

“He took a taxi from the gate of the housing society to New Delhi Railway Station, and from there he took a train to Chandigarh. He then took a bus to Shimla before returning to Chandigarh and taking a train heading to Ranchi. On Friday morning, he deboarded the train at Mughalsarai and reached Varanasi,” Kumar said.

On the way, police said, the boy lost his belongings and mobile phone and allegedly contacted his father from a passerby’s mobile phone.

The bodies of the two victims were found at their fourteenth-floor home around 11.30 pm on Tuesday — after a relative was asked to check on the family.

The woman’s husband and in-laws were out of Delhi when the murders took place. Police had, at the time, lodged an FIR against unknown persons.

Police said the woman and her two children were seen on CCTV footage going to the market to buy food on Monday evening. The family returned home around 8.30 pm and had dinner. Around 10 pm, the woman and her daughter went to sleep.

“The boy claimed his mother beat him up when he refused to move to the table to study. He told us he planned the murders in a fit of rage. He said he woke up around 11 pm and attacked the two,” Kumar said, adding that he does not seem to have a history of violence.

When the woman’s husband and in-laws could not get in touch with her on Tuesday, they asked a relative to pay them a visit. The relative found a padlock on the door, and a foul smell coming from inside, following which police were called.

