Noida murder: Juvenile admits to killing mother and sister because he was scolded for not studying

Noida police on Saturday said the 16-year-old boy who was arrested from Varanasi admitted to killing his mother and sister because he was reprimanded for not studying on the fateful day that made him feel angry and suffocated.

On Friday, the boy was traced to Dashashwmedh ghat at Varanasi, following which police officers brought him to Noida late at night. Police said the boy had decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh- 2 lakh cash and his mother’s phone after the double murder on December 5.

“She had asked him not to sit on the sofa and move to the dining table to study. The boy claimed his mother had beaten him for not studying that day and he felt angry and suffocated. Around 11 am, when his mother and sister were sleeping, he allegedly hit them with a cricket bat and stabbed them with scissors,” said SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar Love Kumar.

The boy was last captured by CCTV leaving his home around 11.15 pm on Monday. Kumar said the 16-year-old then took a taxi to New Delhi railway station and went to Chandigarh. “On reaching Chandigarh, he took a bus to Shimla. He came back to Chandigarh and boarded a train that was going to Ranchi. On Friday morning, he deboarded the train at Mughalsarai and reached Varanasi,” Kumar said.

Around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, the bodies of the boy’s 42-year-old mother and his 11-year-old sister were found in their fourteenth floor flat at Greater Noida with their heads bludgeoned.

Police said the women were stabbed with scissors on the face and neck and beaten with a cricket bat. The finger of suspicion was pointed at the 16-year-old boy even though the police lodged an FIR against unknown people.

