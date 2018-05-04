Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
Vadodara: 'No shorts allowed' at this police station

Vadodara's JP Road police station Sub-Inspector V R Kher, in charge of the station, said the notice was just a "request".

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Updated: May 4, 2018 1:12:36 am
dresscode for Vadodara police station JP Road police station, Vadodara
A notice has been put outside JP Road police station in Vadodara, laying down dress code for people entering the premises. The notice prohibits people from coming to the police station in “short pants”. Sub-Inspector V R Kher, in charge of the station, said the notice was just a “request”.

Kher said that he was prompted to put up the notice after an incident in April, when a group of locals visited the station to meet an accused in the lock-up. Kher said that the group was dressed indecently and caused embarrassment to the staff, and an NRI family complained about lack of discipline at the police station.

