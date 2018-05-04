Vadodara: ‘No shorts allowed’ at this police station

JP Road police station, Vadodara JP Road police station, Vadodara

A notice has been put outside JP Road police station in Vadodara, laying down dress code for people entering the premises. The notice prohibits people from coming to the police station in “short pants”. Sub-Inspector V R Kher, in charge of the station, said the notice was just a “request”.

Kher said that he was prompted to put up the notice after an incident in April, when a group of locals visited the station to meet an accused in the lock-up. Kher said that the group was dressed indecently and caused embarrassment to the staff, and an NRI family complained about lack of discipline at the police station.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App