‘No more turncoats to join BJP for now’

TILL FURTHER instructions from the national party leadership, no turncoat would be able to join the state BJP.

The BJP top brass has reportedly issued directives in this regard to the state party, following which, the decision has been communicated to all regional and district units. Sources in the party said the ban may continue for the next six months.

Sources claimed the decision was taken after leaders from different parties started approaching BJP leaders and also party office-bearers requesting that they be inducted. Most of such leaders were zila panchayat chairpersons, block heads as well as chairpersons of nagar panchayats and nagar palika parishads. Those who had lost the recent state polls as candidates of other parties too have send such requests, sources added.

When contacted, BJP state spokesperson Chandra Mohan said, “The party has decided that leaders from other parties will not be given entry till further orders. An ordinary person can take membership of the party by giving a missed call on the party’s toll free number but office-bearers of other parties will not be allowed to join the BJP.”

“After the party’s victory in the UP polls on March 11, a number of leaders from other parties had contacted BJP organisation office-bearers, expressing their wish to join the ruling party. They are opportunists, who want to enjoy the clout of ruling party,” a senior BJP leader said.

Another leader said that a number of such aspirants want to contest the upcoming local body elections in June-July. “The BJP had won most of the mayoral seats in 2012. But many, who had contested on BSP, SP, Congress tickets in the elections of mayor and chairperson of nagar palika parishad and nagar panchayats, now want to contest the next election with BJP’s support,” the leader said.

He claimed that the restriction on leaders from other parties being inducted in the BJP could be revoked likely after the urban local body elections. “If we induct these leaders, it will send a wrong message to the people because they have voted against them and for the BJP. Also, BJP workers will be demoralised,” said the leader.

