NIA arrests four in RSS leader Ravinder Gosain murder case

The NIA on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder case of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosian. All the four are suspected to have been the facilitators in providing weapons to the hitmen.

Those arrested were identified as Amninder Singh, Anil Kumar alias Kala , Ravi and Manpreet Singh. The four were taken on the production warrants by the agency as they were already in jail in cases related to their role in the past in supplying weapons to the criminals. Gosain was shot dead in Ludhiana in October last year. “We want to find their role in the supply of weapons, they are known facilitators in supplying weapons to criminals. We will also name these people in the chargesheet if required,” said NIA’s senior prosecutor Surinder Singh. When asked that when the agency will file the chargesheet, he said it will be done soon.

The four accused were formally taken into the custody by the agency. Sources revealed that the four accused have links to Uttar Pradesh based weapons suppliers. A hitman in the targeted killings case, Hardeep Singh Shera, had procured weapons from a Meerut based weapons supplier with the help of one Pahar Singh. Also, a weapons supplier Malook Khan was arrested by NIA’s team last year.

When asked about the status of other targeted killing cases, Surinder Singh said that all seven cases were listed for hearing in the special NIA court on Tuesday and was done through video conferencing. The accused currently in jail include Hardeep Singh Shera, Jimmy Singh, Malook Khan, Jaggi Johal, Dharmendra Guggni Pahar Singh.

