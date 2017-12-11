NHAI issues notification to acquire land for road widening in Kharar

Work in progress on Mohali -Kharar road on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi Work in progress on Mohali -Kharar road on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi

THE NATIONAL Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notification to acquire around 16 acres of land for the widening of National Highway 21. Although the work of widening the road is underway, some land could not be acquired due to technical reasons.

The land which is to be acquired is located along the road in Kharar city and many constructions have come up on the land. The buildings of Kharar Municipal Council and tehsil office are built on the land which is to be acquired for the road widening.

The notification was issued on Saturday and the officials said that the process of acquiring the land would be completed in a short time so that the construction work is not affected. The delay in the acquisition of the land could create hindrances in the construction of the service lanes under the flyover the work of which is underway.

The land which is to be acquired falls in the 10-kilometre area from Chandigarh to Khanpur chowk in Kharar where the flyover will connect the main roads leading to Kurali and Ropar and to Ludhiana. The work to widen the roads leading to Ludhiana and Kurali is already underway and NHAI had acquired the land for both the projects.

The construction work of Kharar flyover was started in July this year. Since many old constructions were present on the land which was to be acquired, the process of acquiring it delayed by around three months.

“Now that the notification has been issued, we will complete this process very soon. With the acquisition of the land, we would be able to widen the service lanes which will ease the flow of traffic as it is one of the most busiest roads in the Tricity,” said a NHAI official.

