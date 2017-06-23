New gas connections to 10,000 BPL families

At CM Vijay Rupani’s event, women were asked to take off burqas as per the security protocol. (Express) At CM Vijay Rupani’s event, women were asked to take off burqas as per the security protocol. (Express)

A pile of black burqas lay outside Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani handed over LPG connection kits to around 10,000 BPL families under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana on Thursday.

This as the Muslim women were not allowed inside the venue in black burqas for security purpose. A police officer said this was part of security protocol. “We had asked the women to take off their burquas for security purpose,” said the officer.

Addressing the event, Rupani emphasised the state government is committed to provide house, food, employment and affordable medicine to everybody, especially the poor. “We will open 250 generic medicine stores across Gujarat by August. Another 250, wherein the poor can buy medicines at 70 per cent concession, will be opened by this year end.”

About housing, he said the state government is coming up with a plan to provide five lakh houses to urban and rural poor. “The state government will deposit Rs 1.50 lakh for the construction of each house for rural poor and a subsidy to the tune of Rs 3 lakh for the urban poor under affordable housing scheme,” said the CM.

On employment, he said, “We have decided to give jobs to 10 lakh youths. Earlier, we had fixed a target of 67,000 jobs, which we have crossed. We have given jobs to 72,000 youths this year. Over 18,000 youths have been recruited in police department only. Similarly in private sector, we have organised several job fairs. Over one lakh people have been given job letters. The state government will organise a job fair, especially for women, in Ahmedabad in coming months.”

On food, he told the gathering of the recently-launched Annapurna Scheme for labourers. “We will start Annapurna canteens where the labourers can get food for just Rs 10 between 7.00 am to 10.00 am.” Later, he inaugurated a food processing plant and biowaste to bioenergy project at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Surat.

