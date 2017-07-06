Need-based policy lacks uniformity: Mohali Citizens Forum

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

A DAY after the much awaited need-based policy was approved by the chief minister, some people on Wednesday claimed that it lacked uniformity. According to the president of Mohali Citizens Forum, Paramjeet Singh Happy, the policy was implemented in eight phases of the city and it has many flaws.

He said they would meet senior officials of GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) and ask them to look into the issue. SAD Councillor Harmanpreet Singh Prince has also accused the Congress government of changing the policy. “The government wants to benefit the selected people, we will oppose it,” Prince added.

Sukhdev Singh Patwari, another SAD councillor, said the policy was prepared during the SAD government’s tenure and it was made to benefit all sections. He alleged that the interests of many people were ignored in the policy.

The policy, which is expected to benefit around 5,000 house owners, was approved by the CM three days ago.

