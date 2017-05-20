NDRF holds free medical camp for villagers in Patna district

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday held a special medical camp at Lakhantola village in Bihta block of Patna district and provided free medicines to poor after check-up. The free medical camp was held by a team of Medical staff of 9th Battalion of NDRF based at Bihta in rural Patna. This battalion has the responsibility of Bihar and Jharkhand. The team was led by Chief Medical Officer of the battalion Sanjay Krishna, a NDRF statement said here. They conducted general health check-up of the villagers who had flocked in a large number and gave medicines free to the needy. Among them elders, women and girls formed a large number, the statement said.

Commandant of the 9th NDRF Battalion Vijay Sinha said that the purpose behind organising such camps was to provide benefits of treatment to poor villagers. In addition to its primary job of providing relief in the event of any natural disaster, the NDRF is also engaged in launching social awareness campaigns and training people in community services, Vijay Sinha said.

