Nayagaon death: SIT chief visits spot, victim’s family demands thorough probe

Police take Gurwinder Singh to the crime scene at Forest Hill Resorts in Nayagaon (Express) Police take Gurwinder Singh to the crime scene at Forest Hill Resorts in Nayagaon (Express)

Nayagaon Police are yet to solve the mystery surrounding the death of 31-year-old CTU employee Abhishek Guleria, whose body was found in a water tank at the Forest Hill Resorts, owned by Lt Col (Retd) B S Sandhu, on March 25. The family members of Abhishek, however, said police should question the three persons, who were with him before his death. SIT chief, IG Shashi Prabha, visited the spot on Friday.

Abhishek’s elder brother Ranjan told Chandigarh Newsline that two friends of Abhishek, Rajesh and Ashwini, and Ashwini’s brother-in-law Ravi, were with him on March 13, before his death. “Rajesh belongs to our native village near Jwalamukhi in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Since he was coming to Chandigarh on March 13, my mother sent two shirts and a mobile phone for Abhishek through Rajesh,” said Ranjan.

Rajesh told the police that after reaching Chandigarh, he called Abhishek and asked him to come to ISBT, Sector 43, so that he could give him the shirts and the cellphone.

The STP where the victim’s body was found. (Express Photo) The STP where the victim’s body was found. (Express Photo)

“Both Rajesh and Abhishek met at ISBT, Sector 43, following which they decided to have drinks. Rajesh then called another friend of theirs, Ashwini, a taxi driver, and he also came. Then, the trio went to Phase 11 where Rajesh stays,” said a police official. He further stated that after staying for sometime at Phase 11, Rajesh, Abhishek and Ashwini went to Nayagaon where Ashwini’s brother-in-law Ravi stays at a rented accommodation.

“They all had drinks there following which Abhishek told his friends that he wanted to go home to Burail where he used to stay with his brothers, Rahul and Ranjan. During interrogation, Rajesh, Ashwini and Ravi said that though tried to prevent Abhishek from going there at night, he left around 10 pm,” said the official.

Ranjan, while questioning the claims of Rajesh, Ashwini and Ravi, said Abhishek was not going to Nayagaon for the first time and he knew the route. He added that if Abhishek left the house on foot, how did he reach the Forest Hill Resorts. Ranjan further stated that Abhishek’s phone was in his pocket while his purse was missing.

Meanwhile, IG Shashi Prabha visited the spot at the Forest Hill Resorts and the police also took Balwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Tarsem Fauji, the three arrested employees of Sandhu, there and questioned them. Sandhu is yet to join the investigation, though.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they will soon clear the mystery behind the death as they were investigating some angles. He added that they have scrutinised the CCTV footage and would soon find out how Abhishek entered the resort.

