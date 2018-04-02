Nayagaon death case: Mohali police yet to trace Sandhu, 3 staffers who helped dump body

THE DISTRICT police failed to arrest Lt Col B S Sandhu (retd) even after eight days of his being named in the case pertaining to the death of 31-year-old Abhishek Guleria. A Kharar court had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Sandhu on Saturday. Three of Sandhu’s employees who helped the security staff dump the body are also not traceable. They were asked to join the investigation by the police after their role came to light during the investigation of three members of Sandhu’s security staff. A look out notice was issued against Sandhu by the district police.

A police team was dispatched to Gorakpur in Uttar Pradesh to locate Sandhu. Sources in the police said that the close relatives of Sandhu’s in-laws family live in Gorakpur and one of Sandhu’s relatives is a doctor there so he might have gone there to evade arrest. “Sandhu’s three phone numbers are switched off. We have dispatched a team to UP. Sandhu had not contacted his close friends ever since his name was mentioned in the FIR on March 26. We have contacted some of Sandhu’s close friends for getting information about him,” said a senior police officer who is part of the investigation.

Not only Sandhu, the police also failed to trace the three employees of Sandhu whose names cropped up during the interrogation of three other accused in the case, Tarsem Fauji, Gurwinder Singh and Balwinder Singh. The three employees, identified as Ramesh, Dharampal and Davinder, did not join the investigation after their names were revealed by the trio who are in police custody. During the interrogation, Tarsem Fauji, Gurwinder Singh and Balwinder Singh revealed that they along with the three other employees took out the body from the water tank of the sewerage treatment plant and then dumped it.

Asked whether the three employees were also named in the FIR, the Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector Bharat Bhushan, said that they did not name the three employees in the FIR but if the employees did not join the investigation and record their statements, they would name them as well in the FIR which was registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). A Kharar court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Sandhu on Saturday.

