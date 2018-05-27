National volleyball player dies of fever in Surat

Romit Bunky was admitted to hospital on Friday and died on Saturday Romit Bunky was admitted to hospital on Friday and died on Saturday

The Surat police is probing a case of medical negligence on the part of a private hospital following the sudden death of a national level volleyball player Romit Bunky (26). Bunky, a resident of Desai Street in Sagrampura, was at home with his wife on Thursday. He had returned home from a volleyball camp since he had been suffering from fever.

According to his family, Bunky was admitted to Mahavir hospital on Friday for fever. The patient’s condition deteriorated after the doctors at the hospital “administered an injection” for the fever. He was soon shifted to the ICU where he died on Saturday morning. While the hospital pronounced him dead, his relatives have claimed medical negligence as the reason for his death. The family has demanded an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. “He only had fever when he was brought to the hospital. We cannot understand how could he have died. We suspect that the hospital authorities have done something wrong during the treatment,” said Jayesh Jariwala, Bunky’s father in-law.

Following the family’s demand for an autopsy, Surat police have shifted his body to the New Civil Hospital. Athwalines police inspector K K Zala said, “At present it is difficult to say anything over the death of Romit Bunky. We are waiting for the postmortem report from New Civil hospital. I have talked to the doctor and have come to know that he had problem in his lever and for that the fever had risen. We are waiting for the postmortem report and then we will come to a conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Bunky’s family, who were in Haridwar for a pilgrimage at the time of the death, are on their way back to Surat. Bunky had played in the 66th National Volley Ball Championship tournament held in Kozhikode on February 21. He was married on April 30.

