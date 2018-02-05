  • Associate Sponsor
Nashik: Four-year-old swallows ten rupee coin, dies

Shalini Handge (4), while playing with the coin, swallowed it accidentally.

By: PTI | Nashik (maharashtra) | Published: February 5, 2018
Shalini Handge (4), while playing with the coin, swallowed it accidentally.
A four-year-old girl died after accidentally swallowing a ten rupee coin in Chandgiri locality in Nashik (Maharashtra) on Monday morning, police said. Shalini Handge (4), the girl, demanded something to eat; her mother gave her a ten ruppe coin and asked her to buy something from a nearby shop, said P R Dhokane, in-charge, Nashik Road police station.

The girl, while playing with the coin, swallowed it accidentally, he said. Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-speciality hospital, but she died during treatment, the officer said. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

