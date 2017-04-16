Three held with 50 detonators, 10 gelatin sticks

The Narmada police arrested three men near Amletha village on Saturday for allegedly possessing a large number of detonators and gelatin sticks. According to police, the three men — identified as Sanjay Vasava, Kanu Macchi, and Rakesh Vasava — told interrogators that they were fishermen and carrying 50 detonators and 10 gelatin sticks for “use in fishing”. While Sanjay and Kanu are residents of Sinor, Rakesh is a resident of Zanzar in Vadodara district. The three were en route Sinor from Bharuch, where they procured the explosives, police said.

According to police, the trio were intercepted after a tip-off.

DSP Manohar Jadeja said, “We received a tip-off about these men carrying detonators and gelatin sticks… We have seized 50 detonators and 10 gelatin sticks from the accused. They have identified themselves as fishermen and told us that they procured the gelatin sticks for Rs 1,000, to be shared between them for the purpose of fishing.”

While a local court has remanded the three men in two-day police custody, the investigators dismissed a terror angle. “We are investigating all aspects, but prima facie it does not appear to be a case of terror. We have observed that fishermen in these areas have learnt to use detonators for fishing by stuffing them in plastic bottles. However, we are probing the three to gather details about the suppliers of these ammunition,” Jadeja said.

