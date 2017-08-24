Nagpur’s heart goes out to Mumbai

Incidentally, this is the first instance in the region when so many parts were harvested from the body of one patient. (Representational image) Incidentally, this is the first instance in the region when so many parts were harvested from the body of one patient. (Representational image)

Heart of a brain dead patient from here was, for the first time, transplanted into the body of a 33-year old male from Mumbai on Thursday. A 48-year old engineer from Gondia district, working with the National Highway Authority of India, was declared brain-dead a few days ago while under treatment for blood clot in the brain at the city’s Neuron hospital. There, he was brought from Gondia’s Bajaj Hospital a few days ago.

Since surgery wasn’t possible on the patient, who was suffering from high blood pressure, he was treated with medicines but to no avail. “Finally, he was declared brain-dead. The doctors then counselled the family for donation of body parts.

The patient’s daughter studying in Gondia Medical College said that her father had expressed the wish that his body parts be donated to needy patients. The family gave a go-ahead and the patient was shifted to Orange City Hospital (OCH) for further process. In the intervening period, patients with matching requirements were found out.

After removing the body parts, heart, liver, kidneys, eyes and skin, heart and liver were sent in the afternoon by an air ambulance and were successfully transplanted in Mumbai and Pune patients’ bodies respectively,” said Ravi Wankhede, Secretary of Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee. “While liver was earlier taken out of the city a few times earlier, this is the first time that heart from the city was taken out and transplanted into a faraway patient,” Wankhede said.

The liver was transplanted into a 64-year old female patient in Pune and kidneys were transplanted into a 40-year old male patient at OCH and a 31-year old male patient at care hospital in the city. The eyes were donated to Madhav Netrapedhi while the skin has been preserved at OCH.

Incidentally, this is the first instance in the region when so many parts were harvested from the body of one patient.

