Murder of Hoshiarpur man: Accused surrenders

Five days after the murder of a Hoshiarpur man in Bengaluru came to light, the accused travel agent surrendered in Dasuya Court in the district on Tuesday. Police have taken the agent, Harminder Singh Shailly of Chakk Shariff village in Gurdaspur district, on three days’ remand.

A case was registered against him at Tanda police station on January 15, along with three others — J D Patel, Sanjiv and Naresh Patel. The family of Surinder Singh from Kalyanpur village in Tanda of Hoshiarpur district got to know about his murder on February 1 when they had gone to locate him in Bengaluru along with a Punjab police team. The man was killed allegedly by ‘travel agents’ on December 6, 2017, and Bengaluru police had cremated his body as that of an unidentified person. The family had identified him from a tattoo on his arm. The agents had promised the deceased to send him to Canada via Bengaluru.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App