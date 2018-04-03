School for hearing, speech impaired: Couple arrested for ‘hushing up’ sexual assault on minor girls

The Karjat police arrested the superintendent and the principal of a school for hearing and speech impaired children in which two minor girls had allegedly been sexually assaulted by a male caretaker. The arrests were made late on Monday night. According to police sources, the superintendent Subhash Patil (50) and his wife Vimal Munde (45) were arrested by senior inspector Sujata Tanawade on Monday night. “We took special permission from the court to arrest the female accused at this time,” Tanawade said.

The two were arrested as they were made co-accused after two parents reported assault on their children. “The parents alleged that the girls had informed Munde about the incident. However, instead of acting on it, she silenced them and threatened them. Her husband helped her in hushing up the matter instead of reporting the incident. Thus, they are booked under the Juvenile Justice Act,” Tanawade explained. The couple will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

On March 31, the Karjat police had arrested a 44-year-old accused for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls. The girls, who had gone home for the weekend, disclosed the incident to their parents who immediately rushed to the police station. While the police are waiting for government approved interpreters to record the statement of the children, it is suspected that other girls in the school may have been similarly assaulted.

While the complainants have been sent home, other girls are still living in the boarding school in Karjat. The main accused was a substitute caretaker who had come for a fortnight, police said. He is in judicial custody till April 13.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App