Mother, daughter burnt to death in Amritsar

The charred bodies of a mother-daughter duo were recovered from their house in Darshan Nagar locality of Amritsar on Tuesday. Police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons after preliminary investigations and are awaiting the post-mortem reports to confirm if there was any rape attempt on the daughter. Government employee Gagandeep Verma (41) used to live with her daughter Shivnaini (21) who had recently completed her graduation. Verma, who had two marriages, had estranged her second husband seven years ago. Her son Ridham Verma had left for Canada on a study visa in December 2017.

Neighbours were first to notice smoke coming out of the house around 2 am, following which they informed the police and fire brigade.

The SHO of Sultanwind police station Neeraj Kumar said the main gate of the house was open and it suggest that accused were known to the victims. “But it is too early to reach any conclusion. We will wait for the autopsy report and call details for further development in the case. For now we have registered a murder case against unidentified persons,” said the SHO.

