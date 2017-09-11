Panchkula: ‘Monsoon showers have become nightmare for us’

Flooded international airport road near Sohana in Mohali. (Express Archives) Flooded international airport road near Sohana in Mohali. (Express Archives)

“IN 2005, when five of my colleagues and I had constructed our single-storey houses in HUDA colony in Sector 19, adjoining the railway track, we did not imagine that monsoon showers would become such a nightmare for us. We purchased the plots in this area hoping for a better life but due to waterlogging, we have a very bad time during the rainy season,” said Subhodh Sachdeva, a resident of HUDA Colony in Panchkula’s Sector 19.

There are around one thousand houses in this particular area and the main problem is being faced by those who are settled alongside the railway track, which divides phase-1, Industrial Area and HUDA Colony, Sector 19.

A senior MC officer said, “The entire issue is linked with a rainy nullah, which falls within the jurisdiction of Zirakpur. The problem started in 2001 when people constructed buildings on the drain, which passed through Dhakoli village in Zirakpur and merged into the Ghaggar river. The construction narrowed the drain and the present drainage system in our area is not capable to drain out the entire rainwater immediately.”

Ironically, the colony residents blame the Panchkula authorities more than the Mohali authorities for this problem. Manoj Gupta, who has taken up this problem at different platforms, said, “For the last 15 years, Panchkula authorities preferred to ignore this problem. The sewage system of the colony is very weak and incapable to drain all the waste water. The situation worsens in every rain because the sewage water enters houses after merging into the rainwater.” Gupta’s house is located just opposite the railway line and a sewage joint is on the other side of his house.

The HUDA colony witnesses two-to three-foot-deep waterlogging in every downpour.

The waterlogging was earlier being looked after by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), or Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) as it was known, and later it was handed over to the Panchkula Municipal Council.

Sources said after taking up the matter with their Zirakpur counterparts, the Panchkula MC authorities have decided to file a writ in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the removal of encroachments from the nullah, which fall within the jurisdiction of Zirakpur.

Panchkula Mayor Upinder Ahluwalia said, “We have taken up this issue with the Mohali authorities. We have jointly prepared a plan to extend the present drain line up to the Ghaggar river. This would help rainwater drain easily from the area. We have also decided to file a writ in Punjab and Haryana High Court as to prevent any kind of objection from the private party.”

Zirakpur Estate Officer S K Aggarwal was not available for comment.

