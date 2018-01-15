Mohali: Zirakpur-Rajpura flyover set to miss deadline, many other projects delayed too

The delay in construction of roads is also emerging as major factor in road accidents. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) The delay in construction of roads is also emerging as major factor in road accidents. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The state government is on an overdrive to improve road infrastructure across Mohali district as it is one of the major entry/exit points of Punjab. However, most of the projects are running behind schedule.

The delay in the construction of roads is also emerging as major factor for road accidents. Although the deadline of 7.3-km long Kharar flyover from phase 6 to Kharar bridge which connects it with Kharar-Morinda and Kharar-Kurali road is June 2019, but the project is running behind schedule. It has led to bad traffic chaos on the stretch. Long traffic jams could be witnessed which usually are up to 4 km long during the peak hours (from 0830 hrs to 1100 hrs and 1630 to 2000 hrs) are even worse. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration are passing the buck and blaming each other for the delay.

NHAI officials said that they had deposited the money with the district administration and the administration should disburse the compensation to effected land owners whose land or properties are to be acquired. The district administration on the other side said that the NHAI should remove the construction otherwise the owners of these properties will not vacate on their own which is delaying the process.

In Kharar, around 500 sites which mostly consist the old shops or houses that were constructed near the main road. There are small chunks of lands but the majority are the shops which are to be razed for the construction of seven kilometer long flyover that is being constructed at a cost of Rs 368 crores.

Out of the total identified constructions, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had released the compensation amount of 244 construction sites to the district administration. “We had deposited the money with the Mohali Sub Divisional Magistrate and according to the officials of the district administration the compensation will be given to the effected land owners within two weeks, by now the money should be disbursed and the construction should be razed,” said NHAI Executive Engineer (XEN) Krishan Sachdeva.

He added that the deadline of completing the project is June 2019 and the work is being done at a “satisfying pace and they will complete the entire project within a stipulated time.” “NHAI had made adequate passages for the flow of traffic and they are putting up the diversions and have also installed warning sign boards on the road so that people can drive safely”, Sachdeva added.

Kharar SDM Amninder Kaur Brar told Chandigarh Newsline that she was the Land Acquisition Commissioner (LAC) for the construction of road stretch from Kharar bridge to Kurali having a distance of around 10 km where a bypass is being constructed so that the traffic could not enter Kurali town. “The land for the construction of the road had been acquired and the construction work of the by-pass is going at pace,” she said.

The road stretch was once an accident prone area. Now the construction work of around 7-km stretch had been completed.

Mohali SDM R P Singh who is the Land Acquisition Commissioner (LAC) for the Kharar road projects, however, said that the land acquisition process had completed. But a senior official told Chandigarh Newsline that the NHAI should start razing the constructions instead of waiting for the people to claim their compensation from the administration. “The effected land owners will get the compensation but until the NHAI will not raze these constructions then these people will continue to occupy their properties and the work will delay,” added the officer.

In Zirakpur the work of the road construction had been completed up to Banur but the road failed to meet its deadline. The road was to be completed till January 21 this year. The construction work of flyover in Banur is in progress while work of the construction of road near Rajpura is also not completed. The entire work is said to be completed till April this year.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Husan Lal, Secretary Public Works Department (PWD) said that during the construction of the road they need to make several changes in the actual design as per the public demands. He added that they had to make changes twice in Banur and there were other changes on the road construction at other places which took some time in the completion.

“It will take some more time, but we are sure that we need not to extend much time, the road from Zirakpur to Banur is completed, there is delay in Banur but it was also sorted out,” he added.

The 27-km road stretch is one of the most-accident prone roads in the district and has witnessed a large number of fatal accidents in which 11 people died last year. After the widening of the road it has become little safer but the road was still considered as an accident prone area.

