Mohali water supply dept to send bills and info about disruptions through text msgs

This is for the first time that the water supply department would start such a service in the state. (Representational image) This is for the first time that the water supply department would start such a service in the state. (Representational image)

The Municipal Corporation (MC) will soon launch a text message service to give information on water bills to residents. The residents will also get details about disruptions in water supply. This is for the first time that the water supply department would start such a service in the state. The new facility would be formally launched on January 26.

The officials of the water supply department told Chandigarh Newsline that they have been gathering the details of residents, including phone numbers and e-mail addresses. Once the exrcise is complete, the department would maintain a database of the phone numbers.

“The work of gathering these details will be done in two phases. In the first phase, we will gather the details of the commercial areas and in the second phase, we will target the residential areas. Since the commercial areas are less in number than the residential areas, we will start with them first,” added the official.

Anil Kumar, the executive engineer of the water supply department, said it is for the first time that such a service is being started. He added that initially, people would get their water bills as usual but now, they will start sending text messages two days before the last date of payment of the bill. “We will also send the alerts about the water supply interruptions. It is a pilot project that is being launched in Mohali for the first time in the state. We already have a facility of paying bills online. But one can pay the bill only when one knows the amount to be paid. Now, we will also send the amount in the reminder,” Kumar informed.

He further stated that at present, they do not have the phone numbers of all the residents but they will cover the entire city within a span of around two months. “Since our bills are very low compared to the power bills, people usually pay it at our office and so we did not have a complete record of the consumers’ phone numbers. Now, we will have a complete data base of the contact numbers of our consumers,” added Kumar.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App