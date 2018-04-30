On shaky ground

(Top, from left) Panchkula Shopping Complex at Dhakoli; MS Enclave at Dhakoli; the building collapse at Peer Muchalla. Jaipal Singh/Express Archives (Top, from left) Panchkula Shopping Complex at Dhakoli; MS Enclave at Dhakoli; the building collapse at Peer Muchalla. Jaipal Singh/Express Archives

THE TOWNS of Derabassi and Zirakpur in Mohali district of Punjab have witnessed a spurt in construction of illegal and unauthorized residential colonies in the last few years. Failure of Municipal Council to check the mushrooming of such unauthorized colonies has not only caused a loss to the state exchequer but also deprived thousands of residents living in these colonies of basic amenities. One reason for the spurt in the number of housing colonies in Zirakpur and Derabassi area is the proximity of the two towns to Panchkula and Chandigarh.

After the building collapse incident at Imperial Gardens in Peer Muchalla on April 12, the alleged nexus between the officials of Municipal Council and the private builders has come to the fore during inspection. “It is indeed surprising how such structures have come up without the builders obtaining mandatory clearances. There has be collusion between the officials concerned who are supposed to keep a check on such unauthorised constructions and builders who come up with such structures without caring about the safety and security of their investors,” said Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali.

An annual inspection report of Derabassi sub-division, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, revealed that out of an approximate 99 colonies in Zirakpur, at least 59 are illegal. “During my annual inspection I found that the developers of these colonies did not deposit the requisite fees, also known as external development charges (EDC), and took approval from the government for the registration of their colonies. I raised these concerns about the illegal colonies and violations of norms and procedures by the builders, but adequate action was not initiated till the Peer Muchalla building collapse incident came to light,” ADC (General) Charandev Singh Mann told Chandigarh Newsline.

Charandev Singh added that it was a matter of investigation how the state’s revenue department was issuing registered deeds and allowing alienation of such properties that are part of unauthorised and illegal colonies. “We have to see whether the builders are providing basic amenities like drinking water facilities, roads, power supply. Also, we need to see if the colony has got its building plans approved from the Town and Country Planning branch of the Municipal Council concerned. To begin with, there has to be a provision for adequate basic facilities in all such housing colonies,” he added.

A visit to a few of the unauthorised colonies in Peer Muchalla and Dhakoli areas, which have a maximum number of illegal colonies, reveals that the builders are selling plots and flats at high rates even when their colonies are unauthorised. In fact, in certain areas the builders are selling their fats/ plots at rates that are higher than what the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is offering to the buyers in its recently launched housing project at the IT city.

For instance, plots at the Pink City, a colony included in the list of illegal colonies, are being sold at a rate of Rs 31,000 per square yard. GMADA has fixed a rate of Rs 25,000 per square yard for its housing project in the IT city. “Location of our project is better than the IT city. It is near Panchkula. Our rates are totally genuine and our project is also duly approved by the government,” said Mukesh Malik, who looks after the marketing of Pink City’s commercial and residential projects.

Panchkula Shopping Complex is located at Dhakoli (next to Peer Muchalla) in Zirakpur which is also included in the list of illegal colonies. It is developed by the builders of Pink City. As regards the rate of a shop at the shopping complex, Mukesh said they had stopped the sale of shops in the last few days. “Our shops start at Rs 55 lakh. We have sold 80 per cent shops at our complex. We stopped the sale as construction of some of the shops is yet to be completed. We shall resume the sales soon.” However, Mukesh failed to explain why his projects figure in the list of unauthorised/ illegal colonies.

Officials of Zirakpur MC told Chandigarh Newsline that the builders who are developing Pink City did not pay an outstanding amount of Rs 1.24 crore to the MC for registration of their colony. They added that the builder is also yet to pay another Rs 92.48 lakh for registration of his Panchkula Shopping Complex. Zirakpur Estate Officer Manveer Singh Gill said that some of the builders whose names were included in the list of unauthorised colonies had applied online for taking the government approval.

“Since the colonies were set up many years ago, there are a few builders who did not take the requisite sanctions. When inspection and survey were carried out, many such colonies without adequate approvals were found. We flagged such housing colonies as illegal/ unauthorised,” Gill told Chandigarh Newsline.

Representatives of Zirakpur Builders’ Association claim the Peer Muchalla building collapse incident has impacted the real-estate market in the area. “There is a fear among buyers as the incident has raised doubts in their minds. People who were thinking of investing or buying houses in Zirakpur or Derabassi housing colonies have started doubting if the builder has all the requisite approvals or permissions. In fact, to restore trust and faith among the buyers, the authorised builders should come together and expose those who are raising such illegal and unauthorised constructions,” one of the representatives of Zirakpur Builders’ Association, not willing to be named, told Chandigarh Newsline.

Harish Gupta, president of Zirakpur Builders’ Association, said, “Currently, two kinds of development is taking place in Zirakpur. There are high-rise buildings coming up that comprise flats in 2, 3 and 4-BHK categories. These are under the planned development category. Then the other area is where illegal and haphazard constructions are coming up in the unplanned category.

“Although I am not aware of any such alleged nexus between the builders, Municipal Council and officials of the revenue department, the existence of collusion cannot be denied. It is for the state government to break such a nexus, if it exists, so that the trust deficit between investors and builders can be bridged,” Gupta added.

According to ADC Charandev Singh’s inspection report, two housing projects, Savitri I and Savitri II, among various others were found to be illegal. Both these housing projects belong to N K Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Derabassi. Both the projects were included in the list of unauthorised housing projects, as the builder did not pay a fee of around Rs 8 crore to the MC. This claim of the Municipal Council was contested by the builder and the matter entered into litigation.

The tussle between the Municipal Council and builder over the alleged non-payment of Rs 8 crore fee is now pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Next hearing in the case is in August.

N K Sharma said, “The High Court has granted me relief and issued a stay order on the proceedings initiated by the Municipal Council wherein they claim that certain dues are pending on my part.”

Impact of living in an unauthorized colony

N S Kalsi, former executive engineer of Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), said that in case of authorised colonies, the civic body concerned — whether it is Municipal Council or PUDA — takes care of providing the basic facilities to the people living in the area. “Similarly, if a colony is authorised, it is the duty of the civic body to repair the roads, provide drinking water. But in case the colony is unauthorised, people living there do not get these benefits from the government’s side. Then, it becomes the responsibility of the developer to provide these facilities,” Kalsi told Chandigarh Newsline.

“In most of the cases, builders do not repair the roads when it is required and also do not take care of providing basic facilities like water supply or power backup. In that case, residents of such colonies could not go to MC and ask for a relief. They will have to settle it with the builder only,” Kalsi added.

Fear about speaking against builders

People living in these unauthorised colonies avoid speaking about the issue, because they fear if the government initiates any action against these colonies, they may also land in trouble. Chandigarh Newsline visited various illegal/unauthorised colonies in Zirakpur area. These include MS Enclave, Mamta Enclave and Green City. The three colonies are included in the list of unauthorised colonies by the MC. Imperial Garden, where an underconstruction multi-storey building collapsed on April 12, was also visited and the occupants of flats in this colony refused to speak against their builder.

D S Brar, a resident of M S Enclave, said, “Our colony was set up in 1996. When we bought the plot, we did not check whether it was authorised. Road connectivity is good and all the residents have electricity and water connections. Thus, we are not facing any problem living here. Builder might not have deposited some fee with the MC or PUDA, that’s why colony is listed among unauthorised/ illegal colonies.”

Neetu Khurana, general secretary, Mamta Enclave Residents Welfare Association, said, “Hundreds of people have been living in Mamta Enclave for the past many years and they did not have any problem. I am not aware when and why our colony was listed as unauthorised/ illegal.” Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Green City, Dhakoli, said, “People do not speak much against any problems, as they have been living here for a long time. Nobody bothers whether the colony is authorised. Everybody is busy in their own daily routine.”

Action awaited in Peer Muchalla collapse incident

More than 17 days after an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed in Peer Muchalla like a pack of cards, no action has been taken against the builders. All 17 accused named in the FIR registered by the district police continue to remain at large. Neither police nor any Municipal Council nor local bodies department has questioned any of these 17 accused.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 336 (endangering life or personal safety), 337(causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety), 288 (negligent act with respect to pulling down or repairing building) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against Amit Singla, Mandeep Singla, Pawan Goyal, Pushpinder Goyal, O P Singla, Suresh Singla, Sanjeev Goyal, Parveen, Vinod, Sunil Aggarwal, councillor Ajaib Singh, the then Estate Officer, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Senior Engineer, Building Inspector and other unnamed persons who were yet to be identified by the investigating agency.

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the area on April 18 and inspected the building collapse site. He instructed the district police and his department to expedite investigation into the incident and identify the people whose alleged laxity led to the collapse. An inquiry was ordered and the probe panel was asked to submit its report to the minister by April 27.

The probe panel, led by director (local bodies department) Karnesh Sharma, missed the deadline. Sharma said that the probe panel was awaiting results of the soil samples that were sent to the Punjab Engineering College (PEC). Sharma said, “We have collected details of all the people who were behind the project of Imperial Garden from Zirakpur Municipal Council. We also found that no mandatory permission was taken by the builders to construct flats as part of the multi-storey structure at the site. We are yet to question the accused who are named in the FIR. We shall first submit our probe report to our seniors in a few days and then decide on further course of action.”

DC Sapra said that since the probe was on, she could not say much about it but she directed the Zirakpur MC officials to check whether builders have taken completion certificates from the MC and also find out whether the people living in the flats have taken occupancy certificates. “I came to know from the officials that no builder had applied for the completion certificate. It is a serious anomaly. We are going to take action once our inspection is complete,” she added.

Procedure for colony registration

The builder has to submit record of the land he acquired for setting up the colony to the Municipal Council (in case the land comes within Municipal limits) or else with Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA). The record to be submitted includes building plans for housing project (in case of flats) and record of registration of the land (in case of plots).

n After submission of the relevant record, the builder has to deposit external development charges (EDC) with the authorities concerned. Charges vary depending upon the area of the colony.

n After developing the colony, which includes laying of drinking water pipelines and construction of roads, sewerage pipeline network, builder has to hand over the colony to the local municipal council so that the civic body could take care of the basic amenities. The width of access road to the colony should not be less than 35 feet and width of internal roads should not be less than 25 feet. In the layout plan of the colony, the land reserved for the open spaces, schools, roads, public and community buildings shall not be less than 35 per cent of the gross area of the colony. The colony must have a site for water work and sewage treatment plant or it should link with the water supply pipeline laid by the local authority.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App