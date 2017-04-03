Mohali: Two builders booked under Mines Act

Zirakpur police have booked two builders under the Mines Act for allegedly running a small screening plant meant for preparing raw material for construction. The case was registered on the complaint of mining officer who visited the spot on the complaint of residents living in adjoining localities.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Kakkar and Vijay Arora.

Both are owners of the Gold Mark housing project in the town. Both accused were booked under relevant sections of the mining act.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, the station house officer of Zirakpur police station, said they received a complaint from mining officer Harvinder Singh who alleged that after receiving complaints against builders from the residents of some localities he visited the spot and found that the complaints were right.

He asked the police officials to book the builders for violating the Mines Act.

