Mohali Traffic police get body cams, marshal system launched

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal in Mohali on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal in Mohali on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi

The Mohali police started a traffic marshal system on the pattern of Chandigarh on Wednesday. Also, body cameras will be fitted in the uniforms of traffic police personnel at the nakas to enable them to film offenders who would be issued challans. The initiative has been taken on a pilot project basis.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said this after conducting a meeting with the volunteer traffic marshals at his office. “Traffic marshals will be very helpful in keeping a close watch on traffic officers as well as the people violating traffic rules. The traffic marshals will play an important role at drunk driving nakas and to control offenders. Help from traffic marshals will also be sought for night check posts so that only traffic violators could be challaned,” the SSP said.

He also said this was started as a pilot project for traffic police by fitting a body camera on the uniform of traffic police personnel. He said in the initial phase, the body cams have been given to traffic police officers in Mohlai and Zirakpur and it would be expanded in the future.

He said the body camera would keep a close watch on all the activities of the traffic police officer and would bring transparency in traffic challan process and also control corruption. He further said Alco meters would be provided for conducting inspection of drink and drive cases.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App