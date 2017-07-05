Mohali: Three booked for ‘gangraping’ minor

In his complaint, the victim’s father alleged that the suspects had approached his daughter recently while she was returning home after school Representational Image. In his complaint, the victim’s father alleged that the suspects had approached his daughter recently while she was returning home after school Representational Image.

THE Ghruan police booked three persons for allegedly gangraping a minor girl Tuesday. The accused are said to be be on the run. The police said a search was on for the suspects. The father of the victim alleged that three persons, identified as Harman Singh, Guddu and Talwinder Singh, all residents of Sill village, were stalking his daughter for the past few days and when she raised an objection, the accused threatened her to rape her. The victim studies at a government school in the area.

In his complaint, the victim’s father alleged that the suspects had approached his daughter recently while she was returning home after school and when she objected, they took her to a secluded place and raped her. He further told the police that his daughter narrated the entire story to her mother following which they decided to approach the police.

The complainant also said that they accused also threatened his daughter of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to her family.

Victim’s father also alleged that they had to lodge a protest against the police when they refused to register the case against the accused. The police officials, however, refused the allegations.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said that they have registered a case against the accused under sections 341 (illegal confinement), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (PCSO) Act at Ghruan police station. When asked that whether they refused to register the case, he refuted the allegations and said that after receiving the complaint from the family they immediately registered the case against the accused.

