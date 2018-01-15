Mohali road accidents: Police flagged ‘black spots’, district administration took little action

A view of the risky bend on a road near Khanpur village near Kharar. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) A view of the risky bend on a road near Khanpur village near Kharar. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The district police had identified as many as 29 black spots in 2015 across the district. The district police proposed to district administration requesting to install cat-eyes and warning signboards besides installing pelican lights, but the administration was yet to act. Police had also identified the certain illegal crossings on the busy road stretches that are also among the major reasons for road accidents.

Even after the identification of these black spots, Municipal Corporation (MC) in Mohali and Municipal Councils in Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi have failed to implement the traffic police’s guidelines to make the people aware of accident-prone areas.

The police told Chandigarh Newsline that merely identifying black spots was not enough. A senior police officer mentioned that after identifying the accident-prone areas it was the duty of district administration to install warning sign boards at least one kilometre before the illegal road crossing. Now the number of such black spots has crossed 40 across the district.

A black spot, according to police, is a point that could be a road stretch, light point or a round about where road accidents occur frequently. It is the duty of the traffic police to identify such spots and declare them as ‘black spots’. It is the duty of either the MCs to install the warning boards warning motorists about the accident-prone road stretch so they could drive more carefully.

“On airport road; there is no board on the entire road. As a result, several road accidents take place on that road stretch. Sometimes, these turn fatal as well. There is neither any warning sign board. The speed limit sign boards were also installed after a number of people had already lost their lives on this road stretch,” said Pavitter Pal Singh Virdi, chairman of Mohali Consumer Protection Forum, who also works for the road safety. Virdi also keeps organising the traffic awareness drives in schools to sensitise youth about traffic rules and regulations.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that he had also directed the traffic wing to identify more black spots in the district. He added that they will soon again take up the issue with MCs to install warning sign boards so that motorists can be forewarned about the black spots.

“Volume of traffic has also increased manifold in the past few years. It becomes difficult to station traffic police personnel at each and every point. Besides the authorities, it is also the responsibility of people that they drive responsibly and strictly follow traffic rules and regulations. It is seen that many times, road accidents that could have been avoided yet take place because the accused drivers were driving their vehicles under the influence of alcohol”, SSP Chahal told Chandigarh Newsline.

To curb the menace of drunk driving on Mohali roads, SSP Chahal added, “We have intensified our challan drive especially against drunk driving. We are also vigorously sensitising people about the consequences if they don’t wear safety helmets while riding two wheelers. Challan drives, of course, are conducted from time to time to catch the violators”.

According to district traffic police, around 80,000 vehicles cross through Kharar on a daily basis. The vehicles cross through Mohali’s busiest stretch in Kharar, from neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and from other districts of the state including Ludhiana and Ropar. In Zirakpur, around 60, 000 vehicles cross either towards Patiala or Ambala on a daily basis.

The illegal crossings on the inner roads also pose a serious threat to motorists. These crossings have been made at many roads across Mohali, Kharar and Lalru, especially the airport road. Accidents’ analysis reveal that at least 30 per cent of the road accidents in the last six months took place when a cyclist or a two-wheeler rider suddenly came on the main road from the illegal crossing resulting in a collision.

Kharar Municipal Council is in the process of installing traffic lights at Khanpur chowk that has attained notoriety for causing number of fatal road accidents. The chowk is located on Kharar-Morinda highway near Khanpur village. In the last three years at least 18 people have lost their lives besides over a 100 have sustained grievous injuries. Former Punjab cabinet minister Captain Kanwaljeet Singh was also killed in a road accident at this point in March 2009. After the accident it was decided to install the traffic lights, but it has yet failed to generate any positive results.

Now an ambulance and a police team of highway patrolling party remains permanently stationed near the chowk. “Since the road stretch from Kharar to Morinda is being widened, this stretch will also be widened and the number of accidents will eventually come down,” said a senior MC official at Kharar.

