Mohali road accidents: Lives cut short by tragedy, kin await justice

A resident of Nagari village near Chandigarh, Rajat, a farmer, was to get married soon. He was taking care of his father and grandmother.

How it happened: Rajat Singh was killed on December 24 last year. The accident occurred on Airport Road near Panchkula flyover. A speeding car hit his motorbike. Rajat was spotted by a passerby who informed his family. Rupinder Singh, Rajat’s brother-in-law said, “Rajat had gone for some personal work. We were shocked to know about the accident. Even though it was a hit-and-run case, police did not even visit the accident spot. What could we do? Our family member has gone and we do not have means to urge the police and pursue the case. We will never know who was responsible for Rajat’s death”.

Case status: Police have not yet identified the accused.

Samsad was running a clothes shop in Hoshiarpur. He is survived by parents and wife. He got married around 18 months ago.

How it happened: On the evening of December 21, last year, Mohammad Samsad was standing near a cart, on the roadside in Sector 66. A car driven by a woman rammed straight into the cart and ran over Samsad. He died on the spot. Samsad’s uncle Mohammad Naseem said that Samsad was a simple boy and had to go to Chandigarh for some business related work. “He could never reach there and died on the way. Since we are poor and don’t have means to pursue the case, police has not even bothered to hold a proper inquiry into the case”, Naseem told Chandigarh Newsline.

Case status: Police had registered a case against an unidentified woman driver and. Even the car’s registration number was not known to the police yet. No arrest has been made till date.

Victim: Kuldeep (32)

Kuldeep, a Derabassi resident, was working at the Multi Art Cultural centre in Kurukshetra. He was unmarried. He is survived by his parents and a younger sister.

How it happened: On January 3, Kuldeep was mowed down by a speeding truck near the Panchkula flyover towards Chandigarh. He was on his two-wheeler when a truck hit his Honda Activa scooty from behind. Kuldeep died on the spot. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kuldeep’s father Chaman Lal said, “It was around 1:30 pm on that day when we received a phone call. Somebody else had called us from Kuldeep’s phone. The caller told us that Kuldeep had met with an accident. It was so horrific that I can’t even describe now. The incident shattered our entire family”.

Case status: Police identified the truck, but have made no arrests in the case.

A resident of Lalru, Kamlesh Rani was a homemaker. She was living in a joint family with her two children.

How it happened: Kamlesh was hit by a speeding truck on the morning of December 22 when she was returning home in car with her two children and husband. Her children escaped unhurt. Her husband too escaped with injuries.

Case status: The Lalru police have made little headway.

