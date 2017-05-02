Mohali MC: Online plaint redressal system begins

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has started an online complaint redressal system for residents. The civic body has started the facility last week. Municipal officials said the new facility would help the civic employees in speedy disposal of complaints.

The residents can lodge the complaints only the municipal corporation website. After opening the website, the complaint will have to open the public grievances link on the right side. After clicking on the link, the civic body has provided three options for lodging complaints. The first option is for lodging complaints, the second is for sending reminder and the third is to check the status of a complaint.

The civic officials said this was an easy platform for the residents to lodge their complaints and share their problems with the municipal authorities. The complaints lodged online will also be linked to the official website of the Punjab local bodies department. Senior officials can also view the complaints lodged on the website. The officials said if there is delay in redressal of any complaint, that can also be sent to the senior officials.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority is already running the system but there were complaints from the residents of delay in disposal of complaints.

