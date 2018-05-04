Mohali: Man booked for raping minor cousin

After failing to reveal anything to her family members, the victim told one of her teachers who advised her to approach the police. After failing to reveal anything to her family members, the victim told one of her teachers who advised her to approach the police.

SOHANA POLICE have booked a man who allegedly raped his cousin, a minor. The accused is yet to be arrested. The girl was raped while she was living at her aunt’s home. A case was registered after the victim narrated the entire incident to her teacher, who helped her approach the police.

According to the victim after the death of her father, she went to live with her aunt at Shahpur Kandi around 10 years ago. She stated in her complaint that the accused Surinder Singh, who is her cousin, used to harass her sexually and also raped her several times in the last seven months. The victim further stated in the complaint that she had informed her aunt but the latter told her to keep silent as it could create problems in the family. The victim further stated that her brother who lives in a village near Mohali took her to their home but the accused Surinder also came there and raped her thrice. And, out of fear, the girl could not inform her brother.

After failing to reveal anything to her family members, the victim told one of her teachers who advised her to approach the police. On the insistence of her teacher, the girl lodged a police complaint against Surinder at Sohana PS. Acting on the victim’s complaint, Sohana police registered a case.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App