Mohali: Major reshuffle in district police likely this week

After the new state government took charge on March 16, a major reshuffle may take place in the police administration this week. All the station house officers (SHO) including the two deputy superintendents of Police (DSP) level officers could also be shifted.

The police sources told Chandigarh Newsline that the SHOs of Phase 8, Phase 11, Mataur police station, Phase 1 police station, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi will be shifted in the reshuffle. The CIA staff could also be restructured as it could get a new in-charge.

“Two DSP level officers could also be shifted, the final decision could come soon this week, most of the officers who would be shifted are SHOs while the call on the senior officials would be taken by the director general’s office,” a police officer said.

Some officers who were shifted out of the district before the elections may also return to the city while most of the officers would be new, the sources said. Some of the SP level officers are also under the radar and they could also be shifted, a senior police officer said. Many officers including the former SSP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar were transferred from the district before the

elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now