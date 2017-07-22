Mohali: GMADA again sends notices to 42 occupants to vacate LIG flats

(Representational image) (Representational image)

THE GREATER Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Friday again issued notices to the occupants of 42 Lower Income Group (LIG) flats in Phase XI which were allotted to 1984 Sikh riots, and asked them to vacate the flats till July 25. This time, GMADA said that it would take police’s help to get the flats vacated. The occupants of the flats, however, said that they would oppose any such move of GMADA and, if needed, they would hold a protest and also start an indefinite strike against GMADA.

This is the second time in a month that GMADA has issued notices for vacating the flats. Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that last month GMADA issued notices to the people living in these flats and asked them to submit the documents of allotment but not a single person approached the authority.

“Last month we could not get the flats vacated due to the opposition of people living there. We gave them time to vacate the flats but they are not complying with the orders,” an official said.

The officials said that GMADA would not give more chances to the people living in the flats and, if needed, it would also look for legal options to get the properties vacated.

Harjinder Kaur, who received the notice from GMADA, said that she had been living in the flat for the last 30 years. She called the GMADA notices an injustice to them. She said that they had decided to protest any such move initiated by GMADA.

On June 21, GMADA had issued notices to the occupants to vacate the flats in 48 hours. When the GMADA team went to get the properties vacated, the people opposed it. Senior deputy mayor and Congress leader Rishab Jain, too, was arrested by the police. SAD councillors held protests against GMADA’s action. GMADA officials then abandoned their drive.

The notices were issued to the people after GMADA came to know that the occupants of the flats did not have the required documents. There are around 1,700 flats which were built for the riot victims in Phase VIII and Phase XI.

