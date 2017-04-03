Mohali: Daily average of challans now 400 per day

THE MOHALI district traffic police have decided to go tough against traffic violators. On the one hand, the number of traffic nakas has increased due to which the daily average of traffic challans has gone up to 400 per day while on the other, the police have decided to write to the transport department to cancel the driving licences of traffic violators which are nearly 2,000 in number.

Traffic police officials said that most of the challans have been issued for not wearing helmet and jumping red light. The officials also claimed that the increase in the number of traffic nakas has also reduced crimes like snatching as not a single case has been registered in the last one month.

“We have decided to go tough against the violators. We will get their licences cancelled. Iin the last month, we have observed that people have started wearing helmet. Our main aim is to reduce violations as well as crimes committed by criminals using two-wheelers which primarily include snatchings,” said SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

He added that he has instructed his officers to write to the transport department as well as the concerned court to cancel the driving licences of traffic violators so that others think twice before flouting rules.

According to information, the traffic police have issued more than 12,000 challans for various traffic violations in the last one-and-a-half months. The officials added that in the coming days, they are going to be more stringent against drunk drivers especially on the airport road.

