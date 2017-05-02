Mohali: Civic body to run eco-friendly buses

The Mohali Municipal Corporation is set to run eco-friendly buses across the city. The Union government would provide the buses to the civic body under a central scheme. The buses would run on electric batteries. The civic body has started the process to prepare a detailed report of the project, municipal officials said.

Sources in the MC said they have been asked to prepare an estimated cost of the project and the number of buses required for the city by the department of transport. Both the central and state governments would share the cost of the buses on the ratio of 80:20.

A municipal officer told Chandigarh Newsline: “The central government will contribute 80 per cent of the total cost, while the civic body will pay the rest 20 per cent. We are expecting that we will get the buses by the end of this year. The buses would be environment-friendly.”

The officer also said they will get 15 eco-friendly buses in the first phase and then the number of buses could go up. He added that if the experiment goes well, then the municipal corporation will buy more eco-friendly buses.

The civic body has already planned the city bus service after taking a Rs 6-crore loan from bank. The city bus service is a long pending demand among the residents. MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has also mentioned it in his election manifesto that they would get the city bus service started soon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now