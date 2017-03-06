Mohali: After ordering FIR against housing society, GMADA to be tough on illegal builders

AFTER RECOMMENDING registration of an FIR against Sky Rock Welfare Housing Society, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is all set to take action against illegal builders. GMADA had in February last year recommended FIRs against 19 builders and also started the process of identifying some more builders who are not following the requisite norms. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, GMADA Chief Administrator Varun Roozam said that they were in the process of identifying more illegal builders in the district. They would take action against the builders who are not following the norms. He added that two more societies had came under the scanner for not following the norms. They would soon look into the documentation and also check whether the societies had renewed their licenses.

“Most of such colonies exist in Kharar and Derabassi areas. We will soon conduct a survey and conclude it till the end of this month and then start taking action against the erring builders,” an official said.

“We have uploaded names of some unauthorised colonies which have come up in different parts of the district. Although we have not recommended FIR, the investigation is going on against these societies. As of now the owners have failed to produce the required documents,” an official added.

According to sources, after sealing the offices of Sky Rock Welfare society, GMADA is now tightening the noose on some societies located in Sector 76. Some complaints were lodged that the builders were violating the norms of GMADA.

The list of unauthorised colonies has been uploaded on GMADA’s website. These include four projects of the same Guru Nanak Enclave, Satarpur Derabassi, Marigold Society, Kambala, Kacha Road Bagh Wala, MC Raman and Saini Vihar, Mauza Dharamgarh.